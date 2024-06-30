The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 7th Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

