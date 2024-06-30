The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,109,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $344.24. 6,344,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.