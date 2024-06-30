TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in June

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 686,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,591.0 days.
TIS Stock Performance
TISNF stock remained flat at $22.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. TIS has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $22.53.
TIS Company Profile
