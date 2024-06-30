TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in June

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 686,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,591.0 days.

TIS Stock Performance

TISNF stock remained flat at $22.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. TIS has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $22.53.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

