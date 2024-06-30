Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$215.61 million and a PE ratio of -61.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.90.
Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
