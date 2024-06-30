Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Top KingWin Stock Performance

TCJH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 378,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,812. Top KingWin has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

