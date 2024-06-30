Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Top KingWin Stock Performance
TCJH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 378,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,812. Top KingWin has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.
About Top KingWin
