TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TOR Minerals International Trading Up 8.6 %

TORM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. TOR Minerals International has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

