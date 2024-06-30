TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
TOR Minerals International Trading Up 8.6 %
TORM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. TOR Minerals International has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
