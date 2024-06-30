Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,500 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 606,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 328,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 269,476 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,755,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 789,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 201,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $39.31. 420,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,463. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $40.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Get Our Latest Report on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.