Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 1,644 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

PM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,299,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

