Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 415 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $18.82 on Friday, hitting $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,966,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

