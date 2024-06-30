Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 751 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,852,000 after acquiring an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after acquiring an additional 397,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.26. 3,634,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,578. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

