Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 935 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 142.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $487.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

