Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $200.19. 2,105,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,126. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.73 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.76 and a 200 day moving average of $181.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

