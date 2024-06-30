Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Invests $239,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. 2,419,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

