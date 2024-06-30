Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.29. 21,439,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,740,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

