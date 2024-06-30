Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 373 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,683,000 after buying an additional 271,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $349,448,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,715,000 after purchasing an additional 112,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $183.83. 5,542,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.