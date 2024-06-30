Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 477 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.43. 2,175,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.09 and a 200 day moving average of $313.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

