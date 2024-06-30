TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Down 56.0% in June

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,500 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 217,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,726. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

