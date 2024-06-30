Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TZOO opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.68. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,647,680.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $653,225. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

