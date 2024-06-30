Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Down 28.4% in June

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TGL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. 36,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Treasure Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 573.71% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

