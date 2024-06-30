Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 228 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.04. 414,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,560. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

