Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 62,492 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 987,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,966,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GOVT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.57. 8,310,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.