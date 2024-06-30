Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,920 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,528,000 after acquiring an additional 567,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.18. 5,172,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.84 and its 200-day moving average is $164.50. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,779,170 shares of company stock worth $1,133,297,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

