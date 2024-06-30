Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 126,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. 20,542,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,934,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

