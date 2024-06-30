Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,059,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,653,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,626,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,847,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 946,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,660. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

