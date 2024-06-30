Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $27.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.69% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $27,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,160,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

