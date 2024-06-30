Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $400,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after buying an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after buying an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after buying an additional 384,637 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,134 shares of company stock worth $12,232,169. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.78.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.75. 2,312,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.83. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

