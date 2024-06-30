Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,076 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,161,000 after buying an additional 1,581,784 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after buying an additional 784,590 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 683,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 668,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 620,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,303. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

