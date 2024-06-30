Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2,873.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,364,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,800 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,334,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,244,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 126,591 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 584,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 422,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 114,564 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 294,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,253. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.62.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.