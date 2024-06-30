Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 290 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 600.0% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,767,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,345,000 after buying an additional 147,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $849.99. 2,131,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,321. The firm has a market cap of $376.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $524.63 and a 12-month high of $873.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $801.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $739.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

