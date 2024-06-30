Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.