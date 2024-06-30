Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $62,020,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

