U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $46.02 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

