U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

