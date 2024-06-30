Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Increased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 338.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. 21,375,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,821,461. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

