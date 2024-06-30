Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,667 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 51,480 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 4.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

UBER stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $72.68. 21,375,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,821,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.



