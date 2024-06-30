UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

NYSE UDR opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after acquiring an additional 233,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after buying an additional 984,807 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after buying an additional 1,359,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

