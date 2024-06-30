Uniswap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $81.86 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.47 billion and $81.86 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $9.11 or 0.00014808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00120578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009548 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.85444878 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1055 active market(s) with $84,455,775.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

