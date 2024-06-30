United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of UG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The company has a market cap of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
