United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Stock Down 3.7 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company's stock.

Shares of UG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The company has a market cap of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

