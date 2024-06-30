United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $745.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $638.40.

Shares of URI opened at $646.73 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $332,349,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,118 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

