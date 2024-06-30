United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $364.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.75. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $185.57 and a 52 week high of $378.78.

United States Lime & Minerals shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 7,389 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total transaction of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,123 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

