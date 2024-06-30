Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $236.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $198.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UHS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.14.

UHS stock opened at $184.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $194.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.01 and its 200 day moving average is $169.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

