US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Up 88.2% in June

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTWY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1616 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

