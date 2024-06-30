VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ANGL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.