Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Up 135.7% in June

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:VPLS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $76.12. 15,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,906. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2885 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
