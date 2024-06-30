Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Up 135.7% in June

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VPLS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $76.12. 15,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,906. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2885 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,310,000.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

