Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $937,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average of $177.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.