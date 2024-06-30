Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.55. The stock had a trading volume of 933,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

