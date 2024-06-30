Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Trimmed by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

