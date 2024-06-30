Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.01. 1,072,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $380.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

