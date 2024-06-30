Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 991,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,924. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

