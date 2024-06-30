Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.22. The stock had a trading volume of 117,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,431. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

